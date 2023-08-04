OpenAI Announces Updates to Improve ChatGPT Experience

OpenAI is thrilled to introduce a series of updates aimed at enhancing the overall user experience of ChatGPT. These updates, set to be rolled out in the coming week, have been designed to make interactions with the artificial intelligence (AI) more intuitive, efficient, and satisfying.

One notable addition is the implementation of “Prompt Examples.” Acknowledging the difficulty of initiating a conversation, OpenAI has incorporated this feature to offer users examples of potential questions or statements. This guidance is intended to facilitate effortless conversation initiation.

To further enhance the engagement levels in conversations, OpenAI is launching “Suggested Replies.” These contextually relevant responses will enable users to navigate their conversations more smoothly and delve deeper into the topics being discussed.

Another significant improvement is the integration of GPT-4 as the default model for Plus users. This change streamlines the process of starting a new chat, eliminating the need for users to manually switch from the previous GPT-3.5 model.

Additionally, OpenAI is introducing the multi-file upload capability to ChatGPT. This new feature allows users to analyze data and gain insights from multiple files, thereby enhancing the data interpretation experience. This functionality aligns with the ongoing Code Interpreter beta, offering a more comprehensive and detailed analysis.

Users can now enjoy longer login sessions on ChatGPT, eliminating the need for frequent logins every two weeks. OpenAI has also improved the login experience to be more user-friendly and welcoming.

Furthermore, OpenAI has introduced keyboard shortcuts to optimize interaction with ChatGPT. Users can now utilize specific shortcuts to streamline tasks such as copying the last code block or accessing a complete list of shortcuts, saving valuable time.

OpenAI remains committed to continually improving the ChatGPT experience. These enhancements aim to not only make interactions with the AI more intuitive but also more enjoyable. OpenAI promises more exciting updates in the future, so stay tuned!