Study Reveals Bing Consumes 20 Times More Electricity Than Google Bard

A recent study conducted by TRG Datacenters has revealed that Microsoft’s search engine, Bing, consumes significantly more electricity than Google Bard, surpassing it by over 20 times. The study provides insights into the energy consumption of various chatbots.

According to the study, ChatGPT developed by OpenAI is the most popular generative AI application, receiving approximately 16 million search queries per month, while Google Bard only garners around 201,000. The study not only presents usage statistics but also estimates the energy consumption of the most widely used chatbots.

Surprisingly, the Bing AI by Microsoft consumes the most electricity, totaling 7,200 megawatt-hours (MWh). This can be explained by Bing’s use of the Large Language Model (LLM) GPT-4, which has 100 trillion parameters, 5.8 times more than GPT-3. Consequently, GPT-4 would require 5.8 times more computational power than its predecessor.

The study estimates that training GPT-4 using Nvidia GPUs V100 with a performance of 0.014 petaflops/s in OpenAI’s supercomputer would take approximately five to six months. If 10,000 V100 GPUs were running at full capacity for 150 days, the energy consumption would amount to 7,200 MWh.

In comparison, analysts estimate that ChatGPT’s power consumption is around 1,248 MWh when using version 3 of the language model. The paid version of ChatGPT operates on GPT-4, similar to Bing, while the free version uses version 3.5.

Interestingly, Google Bard consumes significantly less energy compared to Bing, regardless of the specific language model used. It is projected to consume 312 MWh, over 20 times less than Bing. This energy efficiency is attributed to Google Bard’s use of its own TPUv4 chips, which are faster and less energy-demanding than Nvidia V100.

In addition, the study highlights that video conferencing applications, especially when the camera function is enabled, are also known for their energy consumption. For further information on the power and data consumption of video conferencing tools, the study suggests referring to a linked article.

The TRG study provides valuable insights into the energy consumption of popular chatbots, emphasizing the significant energy consumption of Bing compared to the more energy-efficient Google Bard. These findings encourage developers and users to consider the environmental impact when implementing AI technologies.