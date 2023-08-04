Endurance Gold Provides Update on Reliance Gold Project

Endurance Gold Corporation is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing exploration program at its Reliance Gold Project. The project is located 4 kilometers east of Gold Bridge and 10 kilometers north of the Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp.

The current drilling is focused on testing for down-dip extensions of mineralization in the footwall of the Royal Shear fault. So far, 14 holes have been completed in the Diplomat, Imperial, and Eagle Zones, with the aim of reaching a total of 15,000 meters.

Assay results have been reported for four deep drill holes in the Eagle Zone, with three of them intersecting significant gold mineralization. Notable intersections include 15.68 grams per ton of gold over 2.8 meters and 7.91 grams per ton of gold over 3.7 meters. These results demonstrate the expansion of the Eagle Zone at depth.

However, due to a forest fire near the company’s crew house at Gun Lake, drilling activities have been temporarily suspended. Evacuations have taken place for the safety of drill crews and residents. Once the evacuation order is lifted and it is safe to return to work, drilling will resume and core samples will be analyzed.

Endurance Gold Corporation is a company focused on acquiring, exploring, and developing mineral properties in North America that have the potential for world-class deposits. They are committed to their ongoing exploration program at the Reliance Gold Project and look forward to further updates as the project progresses.