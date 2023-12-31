Why NordVPN Is the Top Choice for Internet Security

In today’s digital landscape, maintaining privacy and security while browsing the internet is of utmost importance. This is where NordVPN comes in as a reliable and feature-packed VPN service. While initially created for anonymity purposes, NordVPN has evolved into a comprehensive suite of tools that provide numerous benefits to its users, making it the preferred choice for many.

With NordVPN, you can not only safeguard your online activities but also enjoy additional features that enhance your overall internet experience. Depending on the package you choose, you can take advantage of encrypted cloud storage or a password manager with added functionality. These premium packages, though pricier, can be obtained at a discounted price of up to 65% during end-of-year sales, and they even include three extra months for free.

Now, let’s take a closer look at the different subscription options NordVPN offers and why you should subscribe:

1. Standard Package: At just $102 for a 2-year subscription (54% off the regular price of $224), the Standard Package includes NordVPN and its additional features like double VPN, split tunneling, smart DNS, and malware protection. The latter is especially useful if you are gifting this VPN to someone who may have limited technical knowledge. NordVPN’s ad and track blocker are also noteworthy features to help enhance your browsing experience.

2. Plus Membership: For $130 (a 54% discount from the usual price of $286) for a 2-year subscription, the Plus Membership includes all the features of the Standard Package along with a cross-platform password manager and a data breach scanner. These valuable additions ensure that your passwords and sensitive information remain secure, making it worth the slightly higher price.

3. Complete Package: If you require not only internet security but also 1 TB of cloud storage and file encryption, then the Complete Package is the ideal choice. For just $156 (only $25 more than the Plus Membership), you can get the 2-year subscription that includes all the features mentioned previously. This package is particularly beneficial for individuals dealing with sensitive documents, providing peace of mind knowing that their files are both secure and encrypted.

In conclusion, whether you are seeking a basic VPN or a comprehensive internet security suite, NordVPN offers a range of options to cater to your needs. With generous discounts of up to 65%, now is the ideal time to subscribe and protect your online privacy.