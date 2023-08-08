En Garde: From Graduation Project to Fully Developed Game

En Garde, a lively fencing action game, surprised players during the Future Games Show. Developed by eight co-founders at Supinfogame Rubika in France, En Garde originally started as a graduation project. However, it gained significant attention after being uploaded to itch.io, attracting interest from publishers and investors.

The team behind Fireplace Games, the studio behind En Garde, had prior experience working in larger studios or as freelancers. This experience shaped their vision for how they wanted to run their own studio and develop games. Starting their own company allowed them to explore new opportunities and break away from traditional norms within the gaming industry.

Receiving funding to develop En Garde was an unusual opportunity, but it led to the establishment of Fireplace Games. CEO Anaïs Simonnet emphasized the importance of securing a financial deal before starting the company to mitigate risks. The team had ongoing discussions about their plans for the game, ensuring that everyone involved felt comfortable and not trapped in the project.

Simonnet acknowledged the value of gaining industry experience before starting a studio. This exposure allowed them to understand the realities of game development. Although Simonnet initially transitioned from being a character artist to a studio manager, she found her strengths in the managerial role. Leveraging her creative understanding, she provided support and guidance to the team, even without technical skills like coding.

During their hiatus from En Garde, the team focused on learning more about game design and marketing. This led to refinements and improvements in the game. Simonnet expressed her gratitude for the valuable insights gained from experienced industry professionals, which aided in anticipating potential challenges.

En Garde is set to launch next week, showcasing the hard work and dedication of the Fireplace Games team. This evolution from a student project to a fully developed game is a testament to their perseverance and growth within the industry.