Emperor Georgiou Tea Room: A Star Trek-Inspired Experience in Portland

The Kenton neighborhood of Portland is now home to the transformed Emperor Georgiou Tea Room, formerly known as Lovejoy’s Tea Room. This unique establishment at 8237 N. Denver Avenue draws inspiration from the popular Star Trek franchise.

The brainchild of Wellington and Brendon Georgiou, the tea room was renamed after the character from Star Trek: Discovery. The couple found inspiration in the series’ focus on mental health and celebration of diversity. Being avid Star Trek fans, they decided to create a tea room with a Star Trek theme.

Emperor Georgiou Tea Room offers a variety of tea options, as well as sandwiches, scones, and desserts on their menu. They present four different tea services inspired by Star Trek: the Uhura, Burnham, Georgiou, and the Tribble, specially designed for children.

One unique aspect of Emperor Georgiou Tea Room is their discount for customers dressed in costumes or wearing Star Trek insignia. Surprisingly, the majority of their customers are Star Trek enthusiasts rather than dedicated tea lovers.

To further enhance the immersive experience, the tea room features a nostalgic mural that resonates with fans of the series. While Wellington and Brendon may not be fluent in Klingon, they are making an effort to learn how to sing “Happy Birthday” in Klingon as a special gesture for their customers.

The tea room’s mission is to create an inclusive and welcoming environment for all, aligning with the core values of the Star Trek franchise. Wellington and Brendon aspire to provide their customers with a memorable experience filled with tea and the spirit of “live long and prosper.”

Emperor Georgiou Tea Room invites Star Trek fans and enthusiasts of all backgrounds to experience their unique fusion of tea and the beloved science fiction series.