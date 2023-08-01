The Emergency Telecommunications Cluster Enhances Communication and Safety in Ukraine

The Emergency Telecommunications Cluster (ETC) has been activated in Ukraine on 3 March 2022 in response to the armed conflict with the Russian Federation. The ETC is now distributing its monthly SitReps to provide updates on its activities.

In July, the ETC obtained a VHF radio frequency license from the Ukrainian State Centre of Radio Frequencies (UCRF) for 15 oblasts as part of the ongoing expansion of the VHF radio network in Ukraine. Currently, the cluster is working on the design of a new VHF radio network that will offer additional frequencies and cover more locations.

The ETC has successfully concluded the testing phase of the Remote Site on Vehicle (RSoV) project. This pilot mobile VHF radio solution is designed for UN armored vehicles operating in high-risk areas. Following the positive results of the testing, the ETC is procuring four additional RSoV kits to be stationed in Kyiv, Dnipro, and Odesa. These kits will enhance the safety and security of humanitarian personnel operating in frontline areas.

In order to provide data connectivity and backup services to humanitarian workers, the ETC has relocated the data connectivity equipment from the common premises in Dnipro to the new UN common premises in Kharkiv. The ETC will utilize Starlink, a satellite internet service, to establish data connectivity and backup services.

Through these initiatives, the ETC aims to strengthen communication channels and ensure the safety of humanitarian efforts in Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict.