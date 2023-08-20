Embracer Group Moves on from Failed $2 Billion Partnership

Embracer Group’s CEO, Lars Wingefors, has stated that the collapse of a partnership worth at least $2 billion is now “history” and that the company has taken control of its own destiny. The potential collaboration with an undisclosed partner, which was announced in May, was expected to set a new industry benchmark. However, it fell apart due to external factors at the last minute.

While Wingefors did not disclose the identity of the partner for legal reasons, reports suggest that it was Savvy Games Group, owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund. During an earnings call, Wingefors indicated that Embracer and the mystery partner may explore a similar deal in the future.

According to Wingefors, the partnership’s failure was not due to terms or game pipelines but rather because the partner wanted to postpone any potential collaboration. However, he believes that such a strategic partnership is still valid and that Embracer, with its broad pipeline and well-known IPs, remains an attractive proposition for players.

In response to the collapsed deal, Embracer Group announced a cost-cutting restructuring program, which will result in studio closures and layoffs. The company aims to reduce its net debt from SEK 16.8 billion ($1.5 billion) to SEK 8 billion ($728.2 million) by March 31, 2024.

Embracer Group currently has 215 games in development, with only 62 announced. Wingefors stated that most of the titles that will be cut are further down the development pipeline, but the exact number remains uncertain.

Amid the restructuring program, Wingefors affirmed that Embracer Group is making progress by finding new partners for dropped games and new homes for certain studios. While the company anticipates layoffs, it will continue hiring new talent as needed for specific investments or businesses.

Embracer Group’s focus now is to move forward, adapt, and learn from the past. Despite the setbacks, Wingefors remains optimistic about the company’s future prospects.