Embracer Group CEO Plans Further Cost-cutting Measures

A year ago, Embracer Group made headlines for its acquisition spree, buying numerous video game studios, including the rights to The Lord of the Rings gaming franchise, Legacy of Kain, and Tomb Raider. However, in a bid to reduce costs, the company was forced to close several of these studios. Now, Embracer Group CEO Lars Wingefors has hinted at the implementation of more cost-cutting measures.

During an investor meeting, Wingefors announced that the company is making progress on its restructuring program. He stated that they are currently conducting a global review of their existing pipeline of development studios and video games in order to optimize their return on investment.

The CEO also shared the company’s targets for cost reduction. They aim to reduce capital expenditures by at least SEK 2.9 billion and overhead costs by at least SEK 0.8 billion by the fiscal year 2024/25. Additionally, they plan to achieve a financial net debt below SEK 8 billion by the end of this fiscal year.

Wingefors emphasized that initial actions have already been taken, including the closure of certain projects and studios. He stated that further savings are expected following the completion of the ongoing global review. The purpose of the program is to operate more efficiently across the group and reduce business risk in the short-term.

Embracer Group’s cost-cutting measures reflect the company’s efforts to streamline its operations and improve financial performance. By reviewing their existing pipeline and optimizing their allocation of resources, they aim to maximize their return on investment.

Note: The original article did not provide a title, so I have created one for the rewritten version.