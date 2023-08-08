Embodied’s Robot Moxie Supports Children’s Development Using AI

Embodied, a California-based company, has unveiled Moxie, a robot designed to aid the social, emotional, and cognitive development of 5 to 10-year-old children. Priced at $799, Moxie leverages artificial intelligence (AI) to offer interactive play-based exercises. Equipped with sensors, a camera, and microphones, Moxie helps kids recognize and manage their emotions.

Embodied developed Moxie to address the surge in children’s feelings of loneliness, particularly during the pandemic. Acting as a trusted friend, the robot helps alleviate anxiety. Paolo Pirjanian, CEO and founder of Embodied, highlighted Moxie’s distinguishing feature, which is its ability to communicate through nonverbal cues. By considering body language, voice intonation, and facial expressions, Moxie stands apart from other AI chatbots.

To ensure children do not overly depend on the robot and to promote real human interaction, Embodied has implemented usage limits for Moxie. The company’s focus is on teaching skills that have practical applications in children’s everyday lives. According to Rachel Baynes, the head of clinical research for Embodied, Moxie engages children in activities that help them improve their social skills and encourages them to apply these newly learned abilities outside of their interactions with the robot.

Embodied takes a cautious approach regarding the content and data privacy of its robot. The company has implemented protective measures around sensitive topics and enables parents to customize the subjects Moxie can address. Additionally, Embodied encrypts and deletes all collected data to prioritize privacy and security.

Looking ahead, Embodied intends to extend the use of AI companions to other demographics, such as the elderly, in order to combat loneliness and cognitive decline. Despite concerns about the negative implications of AI, Embodied’s CEO emphasizes that technology itself is not the issue but rather the intentions behind its application. Responsible development and ethical considerations are crucial to ensure the positive impact of AI.