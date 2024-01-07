Upgrade Your Gaming Experience with the Elsa Japan x Final Fantasy XIV Collaboration Collection

If you’re a Final Fantasy XIV fan and looking to enhance your gaming experience, Elsa Japan has the perfect solution for you. The Elsa Japan x Final Fantasy XIV collaboration collection offers a range of high-quality PCs designed specifically to optimize the graphical updates in the game’s upcoming Dawntrail.

The collaboration collection features two color options – Light and Dark. Both options showcase exclusive artwork of Zodiark and Hydaelyn on the sides, with Hydaelyn’s inspiring quote “Follow your light” in Japanese displayed on the front. Additionally, the LED lighting within the PCs can be customized according to your preferences.

There are three levels of PCs available in this collection – Entry, Standard, and High-End. Even the Entry-level rig meets the minimum requirements for handling the graphical update in Dawntrail, while the High-End version exceeds them by far. No matter which level you choose, each PC comes with a customized start-up screen and two unique wallpapers.

Here are the specifications for each level:

Entry Level:

– 13th Generation Intel Core i5-13400F

– NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060

– DDR5-5600 32GB RAM

– ASRock High Durability Motherboard

– SuperFlower Leadex III Gold 750 W power supply

– Windows 11 Home

Standard Level:

– 13th Generation Intel Core i7-13700F

– NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070

– DDR5-5600 32GB RAM

– ASRock High Durability Motherboard

– SuperFlower Leadex III Gold 750 W power supply

– Windows 11 Home

High-End Level:

– 13th Generation Intel Core i9-13900F

– NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4080

– DDR5-5600 64GB RAM

– ASRock High Durability Motherboard

– SuperFlower Leadex VII Gold 1000 W power supply

– Windows 11 Home

Unfortunately, these PCs are currently only shipped within Japan by Elsa themselves. However, if you have access to a way around this limitation, you can pre-order these units now. Orders placed before February 1st will be shipped in early March. Please note that there is a limit of one unit per model per person, and sales are on a first-come, first-serve basis. The units will be available for purchase until June 30, 2024.

Upgrade your PC gaming setup with the Elsa Japan x Final Fantasy XIV Collaboration Collection and embark on a visually stunning gaming journey in the realms of Eorzea.

