Aug 6, 2023
Elon Musk Announces Support for Individuals Facing Unfair Treatment on X Platform

Elon Musk, CEO of X social media platform, has made a significant announcement regarding the legal expenses of individuals who have experienced unfair treatment from their employers due to their activity on the platform. Musk revealed that the company will cover the costs of legal bills for these individuals, emphasizing that there will be no limitations on the funding provided.

Musk also shared an update on the platform’s user base, revealing that X has achieved a new milestone with over 540 million monthly users. This news comes as X undergoes organizational changes and works to address a decline in advertising revenue.

The recent launch of Threads, a competing platform by Meta Platforms on July 5, has prompted responses from X executives, highlighting the strong user engagement on the platform.

In July, Musk rebranded the social media platform from its previous name, Twitter, to X. Along with the new name, X also unveiled a fresh logo, signaling a departure from its 17-year legacy with the iconic blue bird logo. The rebranding is part of Musk’s strategic efforts to transform X into an “everything app.”

Acknowledging the platform’s negative cash flow and significant debt, Musk recognizes the primary cause as a substantial drop in advertising revenue. Although hopes for an increase in advertising revenue in June were not met, the renaming and strategic changes implemented by Musk reflect a revitalization effort aimed at improving X’s financial performance.

Overall, Elon Musk’s commitment to covering legal expenses for individuals facing unfair treatment on the X platform, along with the company’s continuous efforts to address financial challenges and drive user engagement, showcases a commitment to growth and improvement in the social media space.

By Gabriel Botha

