X.ai Acquires AI.com in a Major Development

In a significant development, Elon Musk’s startup, X.ai, has acquired the coveted domain, AI.com. Previously, this domain was owned by OpenAI, the popular artificial intelligence company known for their chatbot, ChatGPT. It appears that OpenAI owned AI.com until at least July 29, as per the Way Back Machine, even though it was not in use. The domain showcased OpenAI’s symbol and redirected users to the ChatGPT homepage.

Reports indicate that OpenAI acquired AI.com for a significant sum of money, likely in the millions, as two-character domain names are rare and valuable. X.ai, a separate entity from Musk’s X Corp, is a startup focusing on generative AI. Their website emphasizes their goal to “understand the universe.” Musk founded xAI on March 9, 2023, and made a public announcement about it on July 12, 2023. Notably, Musk has brought in top talent from OpenAI and Google to work on xAI.

Musk’s passion for AI is well-known. He co-founded OpenAI in 2015 but left its board in 2018 due to a disagreement with the then-CEO. Musk took credit for the company’s existence, claiming he came up with the name and invested $50 million. More recently, Musk announced X, through Twitter’s CEO Linda Yaccarino, revealing that AI would play a significant role in powering X.

This acquisition of AI.com is expected to be a strategic move for X.ai, strengthening their position in the AI domain. With its focus on generative AI and Musk’s track record in the field, X.ai’s acquisition of this valuable domain name demonstrates their commitment to advancing AI technology and their aim to make significant contributions to the field of artificial intelligence.