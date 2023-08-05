Elon Musk’s Tech Empire Acquires AI.com URL

Elon Musk’s tech empire has made a surprising move by securing the URL AI.com, which previously belonged to OpenAI, the artificial intelligence powerhouse behind the popular chatbot ChatGPT.

According to the Way Back Machine, AI.com was owned by OpenAI until at least July 29. Although the website was not functional at that time, it still displayed the company’s symbol and redirected users to the ChatGPT homepage. OpenAI had reportedly purchased AI.com earlier this year for a significant sum, considering the rarity and value of two-character URLs.

Now, AI.com leads users to X.ai, the homepage of xAI, a separate startup founded by Musk. xAI aims to understand the universe through generative AI technology. Musk has invested in talent from OpenAI and Google to strengthen xAI’s capabilities. His primary objective with xAI is to create an AI system proficient in mathematical reasoning, aligning with his conservative-leaning technology efforts.

Musk’s interest in AI is well-known, as he co-founded OpenAI in 2015 before leaving the company’s board in 2018. He claimed credit for the company’s existence by coining the name and investing $50 million. Recently, Musk has been in the news for leveraging Twitter’s resources and announcing his latest venture, X, which will harness the power of AI, as revealed by Twitter’s CEO Linda Yaccarino.