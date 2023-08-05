Elon Musk’s Company Acquires AI.com URL

Elon Musk’s company, X.ai, has successfully acquired the highly sought-after domain name AI.com from artificial intelligence giant OpenAI. The significant purchase of this two-character domain name is believed to have been made for a substantial sum, potentially in the millions of dollars.

X.ai, a separate startup from Musk’s X Corp, now owns AI.com and has redirected the website to its own homepage. The company was founded by Musk on March 9, 2023, with a focus on the generative AI field. X.ai aims to develop an AI system that excels in mathematical reasoning and has attracted talent from OpenAI and Google to achieve this goal.

Musk’s interest and involvement in the AI industry are well-known. He co-founded OpenAI in 2015 but later left the board in 2018 due to disagreements with the then-CEO. Musk claims credit for coming up with the name “OpenAI” and also invested $50 million in the company.

In a recent announcement on Twitter, Musk introduced X as a new venture that would harness the power of AI under the leadership of Twitter’s new CEO, Linda Yaccarino. Musk’s ultimate aspiration is to align AI technology with his conservative-leaning efforts, such as Twitter.

The acquisition of AI.com by X.ai highlights the company’s commitment to advancing AI technology and underscores Elon Musk’s ongoing influence in the industry. As X.ai takes control of this valuable domain, it signals their intent to make significant strides in the understanding and application of artificial intelligence.