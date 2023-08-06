CityLife

Elon Musk Vows Support for X Users Facing Unfair Treatment

Vicky Stavropoulou

Aug 6, 2023
Elon Musk, the owner of X (formerly known as Twitter), is taking steps to retain users by sharing updates and significant changes. One notable announcement is his pledge to support X users who experience unfair treatment from their employers due to their posts or likes on the platform.

Musk has assured users that X will cover their legal expenses and take action against the companies involved, including targeting their boards of directors. This initiative aims to address issues of unfair treatment and empower X users. Musk emphasized that there is no limit to the company’s support and encouraged affected users to inform X about their experiences.

Furthermore, Musk stated that X will not silently file lawsuits, but rather do so loudly and vigorously, with a specific focus on the boards of directors of the companies involved. This proactive approach intends to address unfair treatment while drawing attention to problematic behaviors in the United States.

While X recently surpassed 540 million monthly users, the company has also faced organizational changes and a decline in advertising revenue. To strengthen its revenue streams, efforts are being made to explore new strategies.

Last month, Musk rebranded Twitter as X, complete with a new logo, signaling its transformation into an “everything app.” This transformation comes 17 years after Twitter’s founding and sees the iconic blue bird logo replaced by the new X logo.

