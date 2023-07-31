Elon Musk, the driving force behind the rise of electric vehicles, has now become the richest person in the world. Alongside Tesla, he is involved in various ventures, including Twitter, now known as “X.” However, one of his most notable endeavors is his exploration of outer space.

Musk’s influence spans across different domains. On the ground, he dominates the automotive industry with his electric cars. In the realm of ideas, he uses his extensive presence on social media to express his thoughts and opinions. And above, his company SpaceX is making strides with its Starlink satellite technology system.

The Starlink satellites have proven to be instrumental in Ukraine’s ongoing conflict with Russia. These satellites have given Ukraine an advantage by enabling them to monitor Russian troop movements and potentially deploy drones towards Moscow. Nevertheless, it is worth mentioning that Musk has chosen to restrict Ukraine’s access to Starlink for offensive purposes. Surprisingly, he has publicly supported Putin’s peace plan and Russia’s control over certain parts of Ukraine.

While Musk’s impact in the satellite industry is unparalleled, it raises concerns about the concentration of power in the hands of a private individual. The weakening of antitrust laws over the years has partially enabled individuals like Musk to attain such control. Moreover, the decline in antitrust law enforcement by the Department of Justice has exacerbated the issue.

The potential consequences of Musk’s authority over military and foreign policy decisions have drawn significant attention. James Dickinson, from the U.S. Space Command, expressed his concerns during a hearing of the Armed Services Committee. The indirectly controlled and plutocratic influence on American policy has raised alarm, especially among lawmakers such as Arizona Democratic Senator Mark Kelly.

To address this issue, it is crucial to ensure that contracts signed by private entities like SpaceX adhere to standard Department of Defense protocols. These protocols should prioritize governmental policies, objectives, and directives. Furthermore, strengthening antitrust enforcement and preventing the consolidation of power by wealthy individuals and corporations is essential.

The recent Executive Order signed by President Biden to enhance antitrust enforcement in the big tech industry indicates a step in the right direction. Urgent implementation of these measures is necessary to prevent the undue influence of plutocrats and safeguard the democratic process.