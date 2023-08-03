The Impact and Concerns Surrounding Elon Musk’s Starlink Satellite Internet System

On March 17, American General Mark A. Milley and Ukrainian General Valeri Zaluzhni discussed Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its impact on the ongoing conflict. During their conversation, they touched upon various topics such as air defense systems, real-time battlefield assessments, and shared intelligence on Russian military losses. Interestingly, General Zaluzhni also raised concerns regarding Elon Musk and his satellite internet technology called Starlink.

Elon Musk has risen to prominence within the satellite internet industry, with his companies SpaceX, Tesla, and Twitter. Through SpaceX, Musk has launched numerous rockets since 2019, carrying thousands of Starlink satellites into orbit. These satellites, each the size of a sofa, work in conjunction with ground terminals to provide high-speed internet access across the globe. As of now, there are over 4,500 Starlink satellites in orbit, comprising more than 50% of all active satellites worldwide.

Starlink’s impact is already being felt, especially in war zones, remote areas, and regions affected by natural disasters. It has become a vital tool for communication on the battlefield in Ukraine, facilitating drone attacks and intelligence gathering. Activists in Iran and Turkey also view Starlink as a defense against government controls. Additionally, the US Department of Defense is a major customer of Starlink, and other countries like Japan are testing the technology.

Despite its effectiveness, concerns have been raised over Elon Musk’s control of satellite internet. The ability to potentially cut off Starlink access for a customer or an entire country, as well as the potential misuse of sensitive information collected by the service, has raised alarms. Ukrainian officials have considered alternative providers, but none match the extensive coverage provided by Starlink. Several countries have privately expressed concerns about this issue in discussions with American officials, but fear speaking publicly due to potential consequences.

The US authorities have largely remained silent on the matter, as they navigate the complexities of domestic and geopolitical considerations surrounding Elon Musk, who has publicly criticized President Biden. The Department of Defense has acknowledged having contracts with Starlink but has refrained from revealing specific details. Other governments, including Taiwan and China, are cautious about relying on Starlink due to concerns about vulnerabilities and commercial ties.

In response to these concerns, the European Union has decided to invest $2.6 billion in developing its own constellation of satellites for civilian and military purposes. The suspicions surrounding Starlink and Elon Musk have influenced this decision. Critics argue that the control and decision-making power over Starlink lie not only with the company but also with Elon Musk himself.

Overall, while Starlink has proven to be a game-changer for global internet access, the concentration of power and control in the hands of Elon Musk has generated significant concerns. As governments and experts grapple with the implications, alternatives are being explored to reduce dependence on a single entity in the satellite internet landscape.