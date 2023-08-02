Concerns Mount Over Elon Musk’s Starlink Broadband Technology

Elon Musk’s Starlink low Earth orbit (LEO) broadband technology has found success in addressing low connectivity situations such as disasters, rural areas, and the war in Ukraine. However, concerns have arisen over Musk’s increasing control over the LEO satellite sector, particularly among global military leaders.

Last year, Musk restricted Ukraine’s access to Starlink near Crimea, citing his personal opposition to Ukraine’s military aims. This incident has raised fears about the extent of Musk’s influence over the technology and its potential implications for global connectivity and national security.

According to the New York Times, at least nine countries, including those in Europe and the Middle East, have privately expressed concerns about Starlink to American officials in the past 18 months. However, few nations are willing to speak publicly due to the fear of alienating Musk.

While Starlink has gained attention, its importance may be overestimated. The network has faced speed issues due to the limitations of satellite physics, and customer service and profitability have also proven challenging. Starlink heavily relies on subsidies from SpaceX to sustain its operations.

Furthermore, Musk’s involvement in military conflicts and controversial behavior on social media platforms have raised doubts about the long-term viability of Starlink. Competitors like Amazon are also entering the sector, offering alternatives for global organizations and governments.

In conclusion, while Starlink has shown promise in specific situations, concerns have been raised regarding its limitations and Musk’s polarizing presence in the sector. Military and intelligence officials are among those expressing apprehension about the technology’s future.