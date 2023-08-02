During the 2022 Russian invasion, Ukraine experienced communication outages, impacting the nation’s ability to connect with the outside world. To address this issue, Starlink, a satellite internet service provided by SpaceX and helmed by Elon Musk, came to Ukraine’s aid, offering support to the country’s communication infrastructure. The assistance provided by Starlink has proven to be valuable for Ukraine.

The global community, however, has expressed concerns regarding Elon Musk’s power and control over this technology. Countries across the world are increasingly worried about the influence Musk holds in the field.

The collaboration between Ukraine and Starlink is significant as it demonstrates the potential of satellite internet services in times of crisis. With communication infrastructures often vulnerable during conflicts or natural disasters, having reliable access to the internet can greatly aid in efforts to share information and coordinate responses.

In addition to Starlink, other satellite internet providers have also played roles in supporting communication needs during emergencies. These services, leveraging constellations of satellites orbiting the Earth, offer a decentralized and potentially resilient solution for maintaining connectivity when traditional terrestrial networks are compromised.

As concerns about global internet governance and dependencies on certain actors continue to be raised, the actions of companies like SpaceX and initiatives like Starlink serve as examples of alternative approaches to ensuring global connectivity. The availability of multiple satellite internet providers can help mitigate potential vulnerabilities and enhance global communication capabilities in times of need.