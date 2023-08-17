SpaceX Aims to Lift 80% of Global Payload to Orbit This Year, Says Elon Musk

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has provided an update on the company’s expected global payload to orbit for this year. According to Musk, SpaceX is on track to lift 80% of all mass to orbit, while China is expected to lift 10% and the rest of the world 10%.

Musk made these comments in response to a user on X.com who pointed out that SpaceX lifted nearly 10 times more mass to orbit in the second quarter than China did. In the second quarter, SpaceX launched approximately 214,095 kg of spacecraft upmass, compared to China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation’s (CASC) launch of 23,069 kg. Russian space agency Roscosmos launched only 8,100 kg, as shown in an infographic shared by the user.

This target of lifting 80% of Earth’s payload to orbit was first mentioned by Musk in March of this year. He expressed confidence in achieving this goal as long as there were no major launch anomalies. However, in a later interview, Musk stated that he doesn’t focus on competition but rather on improving SpaceX’s Starlink and rockets. He added that if competitors succeed, it would be great.

SpaceX has been setting records for the number of launches in recent years. In 2020, they completed 26 launches, followed by 31 in 2021, and almost doubled that number to 61 last year. Looking ahead to this year, Musk announced in March that the company is aiming for over 90 launches.

SpaceX’s ambition to dominate the space industry is evident in their goal to lift the majority of the world’s payload to orbit. With their track record of successful launches and ongoing improvements, it will be interesting to see if they can accomplish this target.