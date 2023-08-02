Elon Musk’s Parody Account Sparks Interest in Tesla Phone on Twitter

Elon Musk’s parody account on Twitter, known as X, recently shared a photo of what appears to be the new Tesla Phone, causing a buzz among his followers. The tweet asked users if they would be interested in using the “Tesla phone,” which comes with the X app pre-installed.

One user speculated whether the phone could be a satellite phone connected to Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite-based internet service. It seems that Musk (Parody) agreed with this idea, as Starlink offers worldwide high-speed internet without the need for wired infrastructure.

Following the tweet, X users started asking amusing questions about the Tesla Phone. Some wondered if it would have a “free speech server,” while others inquired if it would run on an operating system called “XOS.”

Ryan, another user, expressed curiosity about the size and weight of the Tesla smartphone. He mentioned a preference for a device similar to the iPhone 12 Mini. In response, Musk (Parody) assured that the Tesla phone would be superior to the iPhone 12 Mini and not lacking in any way.

It is important to note that this Twitter account is a parody and is not affiliated with the real Elon Musk or Tesla. Nonetheless, the speculation and excitement surrounding the possibility of a Tesla Phone continue to generate interest online.

