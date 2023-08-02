CityLife

The Power of AI Models

News

Elon Musk’s Parody Account Sparks Interest in Tesla Phone on Twitter

ByMampho Brescia

Aug 2, 2023
Elon Musk’s Parody Account Sparks Interest in Tesla Phone on Twitter

Elon Musk’s parody account on Twitter, known as X, recently shared a photo of what appears to be the new Tesla Phone, causing a buzz among his followers. The tweet asked users if they would be interested in using the “Tesla phone,” which comes with the X app pre-installed.

One user speculated whether the phone could be a satellite phone connected to Starlink, Elon Musk’s satellite-based internet service. It seems that Musk (Parody) agreed with this idea, as Starlink offers worldwide high-speed internet without the need for wired infrastructure.

Following the tweet, X users started asking amusing questions about the Tesla Phone. Some wondered if it would have a “free speech server,” while others inquired if it would run on an operating system called “XOS.”

Ryan, another user, expressed curiosity about the size and weight of the Tesla smartphone. He mentioned a preference for a device similar to the iPhone 12 Mini. In response, Musk (Parody) assured that the Tesla phone would be superior to the iPhone 12 Mini and not lacking in any way.

It is important to note that this Twitter account is a parody and is not affiliated with the real Elon Musk or Tesla. Nonetheless, the speculation and excitement surrounding the possibility of a Tesla Phone continue to generate interest online.

Samsung’s Next-Gen SmartTag Revealed in Leaked FCC Live Photo

By Mampho Brescia

Related Post

News

Dr. John Muldoon Named Fellow of The Electrochemical Society

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia
News

Mastering Cross-platform Mobile Development: Best Practices and Tips

Aug 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
News

A Preview of the Upcoming DALL-E 3: New Features Enhance Image Generation Capabilities

Aug 2, 2023 Gabriel Botha

You missed

Technology

Saints Row’s Final Expansion Set to Release in August

Aug 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
News

Dr. John Muldoon Named Fellow of The Electrochemical Society

Aug 2, 2023 Mampho Brescia 0 Comments
News

Mastering Cross-platform Mobile Development: Best Practices and Tips

Aug 2, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Comments
Technology

Xbox Game Pass Core Begins Testing with Xbox Insiders

Aug 2, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Comments