Elon Musk Finds Chess “Too Simple” and Outgrows the Strategic Game

Elon Musk, the renowned entrepreneur behind Tesla Inc. and SpaceX, is known for his innovative thinking and his inclination to challenge conventions. However, one area where Musk has distanced himself is the classic board game of chess. Last year, he publicly expressed his disinterest in the game and provided six reasons why he finds it “too simple” for his liking.

Musk, who played chess during his childhood, believes that the game’s simplicity is a drawback. He stated that the chessboard’s limited 8-by-8 grid, consisting of only 64 squares, does not provide enough complexity or challenge. In addition, he expressed disappointment that chess lacks the element of unpredictability that the fog-of-war concept brings to other strategy games, as all moves and pieces are openly displayed for both players.

Another aspect that Musk finds lacking in chess is the absence of a technology tree. In strategy games, a technology tree represents upgrade sequences, creating a more intricate decision-making structure. Musk believes that the absence of such a feature in chess limits its appeal.

Furthermore, Musk criticized the deterministic nature of chess, where there are no random map or spawn positions. He prefers games with an element of unpredictability, and believes that chess’s limitation to two players is also a drawback. He suggests exploring four-player chess variants to introduce a broader challenge.

Lastly, Musk pointed out that the identical starting positions for both players in chess lack diversity and fairness. He hinted at the appeal of a scenario where players face uneven odds right from the beginning.

Musk’s views on chess have sparked debates among chess fans and on social media. Some question whether chess is truly as simple as he claims, while others wonder if he truly understands the game. Regardless, Musk’s preference for technology and his desire for more complex decision-making structures illustrate his innovative mindset.

