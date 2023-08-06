Tech Titans Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg Playfully Discuss Potential “Cage Match”

Tech billionaires Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg have engaged in a playful conversation regarding a potential in-person “cage match” face-off. Musk, CEO of X (formerly Twitter), proposed that the fight be live-streamed on the platform, with all proceeds donated to a veterans charity. Zuckerberg, CEO of Meta (Facebook’s parent company), has previously demonstrated his mixed martial arts skills by participating in a jiu-jitsu tournament.

While it remains uncertain whether the two will actually arrange a Las Vegas showdown, their lighthearted exchange has generated attention. The interaction began when Musk responded to a tweet about Meta developing a Twitter competitor called Threads. Musk jokingly commented on the world becoming controlled solely by Zuckerberg, prompting another Twitter user to humorously warn Musk about Zuckerberg’s martial arts training. In response, Musk suggested a cage match.

Representatives from X, Meta, and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (the potential fight venue) have not provided any official comments on the proposed event. Musk’s interest in live-streaming the fight on X aligns with his vision of transforming the platform into a “digital town square.” While previous attempts to utilize the platform for high-profile events encountered technical difficulties and delays, Musk is determined to overcome these challenges for an engaging and widely viewed live stream event.

It remains to be seen whether the playful banter between Musk and Zuckerberg will materialize into an actual fight. As of now, their discussion serves as a source of entertainment for the tech world and raises awareness for a charitable cause benefiting veterans.