Elon Musk Removes Block Feature from X/Twitter

Elon Musk has made a new change to X (formerly known as Twitter) by removing the ability for users to block other accounts. Musk believes that the feature “makes no sense.” Previously, blocking accounts on X was a way to restrict specific accounts from contacting, seeing tweets, and following a user. This feature was particularly useful for dealing with harassment, threats, and stalking on the platform.

Jack Dorsey, the former CEO of Twitter, approves of Musk’s decision and commented, “💯. mute only.”

Instead of using the block feature, Musk suggests that X users utilize the mute feature instead. However, it’s important to note that muting an account simply removes their posts from a user’s timeline without blocking or unfollowing them. On the other hand, blocking entirely prevents an account from viewing a user’s public posts on X. Muted accounts can still reply to public posts, but the user won’t receive notifications, and the replies are hidden by default.

It is unclear whether removing the block feature will automatically unblock previously blocked accounts. There has been no official response from representatives of X/Twitter regarding this matter.

Another option for X users is to set their account to “private,” allowing them to control who can view and respond to their posts. By default, all tweets are public, but enabling tweet protection requires approving or denying follow requests.

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, is currently the richest person in the world. He acquired Twitter in October 2022 and subsequently made significant changes to the company, including firing top executives and laying off 80% of Twitter’s personnel.

Earlier this year, Musk appointed Linda Yaccarino as the CEO of X/Twitter. However, Musk will continue to oversee X’s product and technology teams, while Yaccarino focuses on advertising and business operations.