Elon Musk Restricts Access to Starlink Internet Service in Ukraine

Billionaire Elon Musk has reportedly restricted access to his Starlink internet service in Ukraine, impacting the country’s battlefield strategy. The Ukrainian military had requested to activate Starlink near Crimea, which is controlled by Russia, during the ongoing war. However, Musk denied the military’s request.

SpaceX’s Starlink is currently the largest satellite constellation orbiting Earth, with over 4,000 satellites in low-Earth orbit. Musk had been providing Starlink service to Ukraine since February 2022, following Russia’s invasion and a cyberattack that disrupted the country’s internet.

In February of this year, SpaceX announced measures to prevent Ukraine’s military from using Starlink to control drones in the region. While Ukrainian authorities engaged in talks with other satellite internet providers, they acknowledged that none could rival Starlink’s reach.

Starlink has become the backbone of Ukraine’s communication infrastructure, allowing artillery teams, commanders, and pilots to simultaneously view drone footage and communicate online. This has significantly improved response times, reducing the time from finding a target to hitting it from 20 minutes to about a minute.

Musk had also requested the US government to fund internet services for Ukraine, as the country couldn’t afford the arrangement. However, around 1,300 Starlink terminals purchased by the Ukrainian government stopped working due to non-payment of the monthly fee.

In response, the US defense secretary approved a deal to purchase 400 to 500 new Starlink terminals and services, providing the Pentagon with control over internet access in Ukraine for new devices used in key military operations.

The Ukrainian government’s reliance on Starlink for communication during the war raises concerns about Musk’s control over the technology and the potential impact on the country’s battlefield strategy.

