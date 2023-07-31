Billionaire Elon Musk Restricts Starlink Access in Ukraine, Impacting Battlefield Strategy

Billionaire Elon Musk has reportedly restricted access to his Starlink internet service multiple times in Ukraine, affecting Kiev’s battlefield strategy. The Ukrainian military requested the activation of Starlink near Crimea, a territory controlled by Russia, during the ongoing war. However, Musk denied the request, according to The New York Times.

Musk’s company, SpaceX, began providing the Starlink service to Ukraine in late February 2022, shortly after Russia’s invasion and a cyber attack that crippled the country’s internet. Starlink, which operates a large number of satellites orbiting Earth, has been crucial for Ukraine’s communication since the start of the war.

The considerable control Musk holds over his satellite internet technology has raised concerns among authorities. Earlier this year, SpaceX announced measures to prevent the Ukrainian military from utilizing Starlink to control drones in the region. Ukrainian authorities have explored alternative satellite internet providers to mitigate reliance on a single source of technology. However, they acknowledge that none can match the reach of Starlink.

The technology has enabled artillery teams, commanders, and pilots to simultaneously view drone images while communicating online. Soldiers have reported significantly reduced response times, with the ability to locate and strike targets in about a minute compared to the previous average of 20 minutes.

In addition to denying access, Musk has approached the US government for financial assistance, estimating the cost of his internet services for Ukraine to be nearly $400 million over 12 months. Last year, around 1,300 Starlink terminals purchased through a British vendor ceased working when the Ukrainian government could not afford the monthly fee of $2,500 per terminal.

In June, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin approved a Pentagon deal to acquire 400 to 500 new terminals and Starlink services. This decision would grant the Pentagon control over the internet signal within Ukraine, enabling new devices to carry out critical capabilities and specific missions.