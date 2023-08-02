Elon Musk Denies Ukrainian Army’s Request to Use Starlink near Crimea

Ukrainian officials have revealed that Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and operator of Starlink through SpaceX, has refused the Ukrainian army’s request to utilize Starlink near Crimea, a territory under Russian control. Musk had previously granted access to Starlink to Ukrainians since February of last year.

Starlink, consisting of over 4,000 satellites in low Earth orbit, serves as a crucial internet technology for Ukrainian communications during the ongoing war. However, Musk’s decision to independently control its use has raised concerns among Ukrainian authorities.

Earlier this year, SpaceX announced measures to prevent the Ukrainian army from using Starlink for operating drones in the region. This prompted Mihajlo Podoljak, an adviser to the Ukrainian president, to urge SpaceX to take a side in the conflict against Russia.

Ukrainian officials, wary of their reliance on a single source, engaged in discussions with other satellite internet service providers but found no viable alternatives to Starlink, which currently forms the backbone of their communication infrastructure. It enables artillery teams, commanders, and pilots to simultaneously access drone footage while communicating on the internet.

In the past, Elon Musk sought funding for SpaceX’s internet services in Ukraine but was unable to proceed with the arrangement. The estimated costs for the project were nearly $400 million over 12 months. Furthermore, around 1,300 Starlink terminals purchased from a British supplier stopped functioning in Ukraine last year after the government could not afford the monthly fee of $2,500 for each terminal.

The denial of the Ukrainian army’s request for Starlink usage highlights the challenges faced by Ukraine regarding its reliance on a single source for this crucial technology during the conflict in Crimea.