Elon Musk Rejects Ukrainian Military’s Request to Open Starlink Near Crimea

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Jul 31, 2023
Reports state that Elon Musk has declined a request from the Ukrainian military to establish Starlink near Crimea, where the ongoing war with Russia is being fought. Starlink has been an integral part of Ukraine’s communication infrastructure since the war began. While Ukrainian authorities have expressed concerns about relying too heavily on a single technology provider, they acknowledge that Starlink offers unmatched satellite internet coverage.

The technology offered by Starlink has proven invaluable, allowing artillery teams, commanders, and pilots to simultaneously access drone footage, resulting in significant reduction in response times. Last year, Musk had also requested funding from the United States to support internet services in Ukraine. The estimated costs for a 12-month period amounted to nearly $400 million.

Despite the advantages provided by Starlink, Musk has declined the request to operate in the Crimea region, possibly indicating a desire to avoid entanglement in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. This decision raises important questions about the geopolitical implications of relying solely on private companies for critical communication infrastructure during wartime.

In conclusion, Elon Musk’s refusal to open Starlink near Crimea highlights the intricate interplay between technology, warfare, and international relations. Ukraine’s reliance on Starlink underscores the need for diversified communication sources in times of conflict.

