Elon Musk’s Decision Reportedly Prevents Naval Drone Strike in Ukraine

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, reportedly caused Ukraine to cancel a planned naval drone strike in the Black Sea. Musk denied access to the Starlink satellite network, which the Ukrainian military intended to use to remotely steer an explosive-laden drone into a Russian ship in Crimea.

Musk has consistently voiced his opposition to using the Starlink network for offensive operations. Ukraine’s armed forces chief, General Valeriy Zaluzhnyi, expressed his concerns about the denied access to US General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Ukrainian soldiers had faced multiple hindrances in accessing Starlink.

Since the start of the war, Ukraine has received approximately 20,000 Starlink terminals. Mykhailo Podolyak, Ukrainian presidential advisor, emphasized the importance of independent decision-making and highlighted the risks associated with relying on external factors or third parties.

Elon Musk has occasionally rejected Ukrainian operations, according to Kenneth Roth, a former executive director of Human Rights Watch. Ulrike Franke, a senior fellow at the European Council on Foreign Relations, argues against an individual holding such power.

SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, operates a constellation of satellites that can coordinate drone and artillery attacks, provide real-time battlefield footage, and gather intelligence. However, Musk remains wary of the system being misused for malicious purposes. The New York Times has reported instances when Musk has blocked Starlink access during the war.

In a tweet in February, Musk clarified that he does not authorize Starlink for long-range drone strikes. Ukraine has previously utilized a fleet of naval drones to target Russian sites, including causing damage to a section of the Kerch bridge connecting Crimea to mainland Russia.

The Ukrainian government is concerned about Elon Musk’s unilateral control over the Starlink system. Last year, Musk stirred controversy on Twitter when he proposed a “peace plan” for the Ukraine war. While the plan was viewed positively by the Kremlin, it was criticized by Kiev, who believed it aligned with Russian interests.