Elon Musk Acquires AI.com Domain for New AI Venture, xAI

ByVicky Stavropoulou

Aug 3, 2023
In a surprising move, Elon Musk has acquired the AI.com domain from OpenAI and rebranded it for his upcoming AI venture, xAI. The mission of xAI is ambitious: to “understand reality.” Musk aims to build a powerful alternative to OpenAI’s chatbot and is fully committed to making this a reality.

OpenAI, led by Sam Altman, had initially purchased AI.com with the intention of associating it with their chatbot, ChatGPT. However, Musk, as one of the co-founders of OpenAI, has decided to shift the focus to his own AI company, xAI. This move comes as ChatGPT has experienced a decline in its user base since June, possibly due to the emergence of API access and a decrease in interest.

Acquiring the AI.com domain may not have significantly increased traffic for OpenAI, as they have been struggling to trademark the term “GPT” since March. This signals the potential development of a new model or product called “GPT-5” by OpenAI.

Musk’s decision to take control of OpenAI and redirect X.com to Twitter earlier this year reflects his intention to dominate the “X” and AI-related landscape. Moving forward, it is crucial for Musk to focus on developing and releasing a competitive offering that can rival the hype generated by OpenAI’s technology.

