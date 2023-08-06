CityLife

Elon Musk Suggests Live-Streaming Potential Face-Off with Mark Zuckerberg on X

ByRobert Andrew

Aug 6, 2023
Elon Musk has expressed interest in live-streaming a potential fight between him and Mark Zuckerberg on his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). The tech billionaires had previously agreed to a “cage match” fight scheduled for late June. It is worth noting that Zuckerberg is skilled in mixed martial arts and recently took part in a jiu-jitsu tournament.

Musk has stated that the proceeds from the fight would be donated to a charity for veterans. He mentioned that he has been preparing for the battle by lifting weights, since he doesn’t have time for a proper workout. However, there is uncertainty regarding whether Musk and Zuckerberg will follow through with the fight in Las Vegas, as Musk has a tendency to tweet about actions without actually carrying them out.

The banter between the two billionaires started when Musk responded to a tweet about Meta’s new Twitter rival, Threads. Musk took the opportunity to take a swipe at Zuckerberg, suggesting that the world would be under Zuckerberg’s control. In response, a Twitter user jokingly warned Musk about Zuckerberg’s jiu-jitsu training, to which Musk replied, “I’m up for a cage match if he is lol.”

As part of Musk’s goal to transform X into a “digital town square,” he proposes live-streaming the fight on the platform. However, it’s worth noting that a previous live event on X, featuring Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announcing his presidential run, encountered technical glitches and significant delays.

It remains to be seen whether the Musk-Zuckerberg face-off will indeed take place and whether it will be broadcasted on X. Fans and observers are eagerly awaiting further developments on this intriguing prospect.

