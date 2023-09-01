CityLife

Unveiling New Technologies and the Power of AI

Elon Musk Believes Artificial Intelligence Can Help Answer Questions About Existence

ByRobert Andrew

Sep 1, 2023
Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla, SpaceX, and X, has expressed his curiosity about whether artificial intelligence (AI) can provide insights into fundamental questions about humanity and existence. Musk, who recently launched an AI service called xAI with the aim to “help understand reality,” shared his thoughts on a post by entrepreneur Zafar Mirzo that delved into philosophical inquiries about existence.

Mirzo raised several thought-provoking questions, such as why the world exists, what its purpose is, and whether it could have never existed at all. He also questioned the structure, finite or infinite nature, and origin of reality, along with pondering if intelligent beings can exist forever and if the world is knowable.

In response, Musk hinted at the potential of xAI to address these profound queries by stating, “Perhaps AI can help us answer some of these fundamental questions. That is the goal of X AI.” Mirzo agreed, acknowledging that advanced technologies like AI are necessary to provide reliable answers to the complex questions of existence.

Despite concerns from experts about the implications of AI, Musk and his team appear excited about its possibilities. The purpose of xAI, according to a message on the company’s website, is to unravel the true nature of the universe. Specific details about xAI remain scarce, but more information is expected to be revealed in the coming weeks and months.

