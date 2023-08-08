Tesla CEO Elon Musk Considers Surgery and MRI for Neck and Upper Back

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced that he is currently contemplating surgery and has scheduled an MRI for his neck and upper back. As the leader of various companies including Tesla, SpaceX, X, and Neuralink, Musk shared that he expects to receive more details about his condition in the upcoming week.

In the event that Musk’s health requires surgery, it may result in a temporary shift in his focus from his multiple executive roles. Moreover, it could potentially postpone the planned sparring match between Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Both billionaires have been engaging in friendly banter online since the launch of Meta’s text-based social media platform, Threads. Although the match was set to be a physical showdown, it remains uncertain whether a cage fight will actually take place.

Musk expressed his intention to livestream the fight on X and to donate all proceeds to a veterans’ charity. However, Zuckerberg stated that he proposed August 26 as the date for the match, but Musk has yet to confirm. The outcome of the sparring match still remains uncertain.

This recent development regarding Musk’s health adds intrigue to the ongoing rivalry between these influential figures in the tech industry. The potential implications for Musk’s professional responsibilities and the proposed sparring match are yet to be determined.