Elon Musk and Ben Affleck Attend Valorant Champions 2023

Valorant Champions 2023, hosted by Riot Games, has attracted a diverse range of individuals to the event, including content creators, influencers, and even high-profile figures like Elon Musk and Ben Affleck. This gathering aims to promote the tournament and engage with fans, bringing together both professional Valorant players and notable personalities.

While many influencers have graced Valorant Champions, Elon Musk’s presence surpasses them all in terms of social media following and political power. The owner of X (formerly Twitter) made an appearance in the influencer area of the tournament outside the Kia Forum. Similarly, Ben Affleck also attended the event, accompanied by his children.

Numerous attendees captured photos of Musk and Affleck at the event, sharing them on social media. Valorant pro Andrej ‘babybay’ Francisty was the first to spot both Musk and Affleck, with Musk seen answering questions in a promotional area for Riot Games. Affleck, on the other hand, engaged in the same activity while also purchasing merchandise for his children.

Videos and images have since surfaced of Musk casually walking around the Forum with one of his children. The presence of such influential figures at Valorant Champions has generated excitement and intrigue among fans.

It is worth noting that X’s headquarters are located in San Fransisco, California, a few hours away from the Inglewood stadium where the event took place. X, formerly known as Twitter, has collaborated with Riot Games in the past for the League of Legends World Championship and the launch of Arcane. The extent of their collaboration since Musk’s takeover remains undisclosed.

Valorant Champions 2023 continues to be a remarkable showcase of gaming talent and a platform for various influencers and personalities to come together in support of the event. The presence of Elon Musk and Ben Affleck only adds to the excitement surrounding the tournament.

