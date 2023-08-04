Elon Musk Launches New AI Company, X.ai

Elon Musk has recently launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) company called X.ai. This comes after his previous investment in OpenAI, the parent company of ChatGPT. The goal of X.ai is to delve into AI research and development with a focus on understanding the true nature of the universe.

X.ai has already set up its website and Twitter account, where the team members involved in the project are showcased. The team consists of professionals from prominent organizations such as OpenAI, Google Research, Microsoft Research, and DeepMind. Musk will lead the team, with Dan Hendrycks, Director of the Center for AI Safety, serving as an advisor.

A notable development is the recent redirection of the AI.com website to X.ai, replacing the previous redirection to the ChatGPT web interface. This change holds significance as two-letter domain names are highly valued due to their scarcity. Furthermore, the domain is associated with one of the most searched phrases of 2023, heightening its potential worth.

While it was speculated that OpenAI owned the two-letter domain, the identity of the new owner remains unknown. The ongoing rivalry between Musk and OpenAI, the company he helped establish, continues to draw attention within the growing AI industry.

The AI industry has experienced considerable growth in 2023, leading to heightened awareness and increased investment opportunities. Microsoft Corporation, for instance, made an early investment in OpenAI and later committed an additional $10 billion to the AI company.

Elon Musk’s entry into the AI space with X.ai adds another dimension to the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence and its future development.