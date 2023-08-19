Elon Musk Looks to Elden Ring for Design Inspiration in App Redesign

Elon Musk, known for his controversial Twitter antics, is once again turning his attention to the popular video game Elden Ring for design inspiration. Musk, the CEO of X (formerly Twitter), recently unveiled a redesigned app with a new logo and interface.

Musk, determined to bring beauty to the world, expressed his desire to make the interface of X more visually appealing. In a series of tweets, he praised Elden Ring for its stunning art, sparking speculation about how the game might influence the app’s design.

While it remains unclear how exactly Elden Ring will factor into the app redesign, Musk’s eccentric nature has fans speculating about potential changes. Some suggest he may introduce a permanent Dark Mode, in line with his edgy style. Others imagine a “you died” screen reminiscent of the game’s punishing difficulty, greeting users upon logging off.

Musk’s tweets also veered into other topics, including a reference to the movie “The Fast & The Fanciful: Tokyo Drift 2023,” highlighting his current location. He also described the app as “humanity’s collective consciousness,” prompting comparisons to his introspective state while possibly under the influence of marijuana.

As the CEO of X, Musk continues to make bold moves, with his playful and unpredictable nature consistently grabbing headlines. Whether Elden Ring will have a lasting impact on the app’s design or if Musk’s admiration for the game is fleeting remains to be seen. However, with Musk’s penchant for unexpected surprises, anything is possible.

Fans will eagerly await further updates and potential glimpses of Elden Ring’s influence on X’s redesign.