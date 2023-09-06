Tesla CEO Elon Musk Denies Partnership with McDonald’s to Launch Cyber Spoon

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has dismissed rumors of a partnership with McDonald’s to launch a Cyber Spoon. Responding to a Tesla investor on social media, Musk stated that the information was “fake news” and that he was unaware of any collaboration between the two companies.

The speculation emerged when the investor claimed that Tesla China had teamed up with McDonald’s to release a limited edition Cyber Spoon. According to the investor, only 50,000 units of the spoon would be produced, priced at $4 each. An image accompanying the post showed a stainless steel, angular spoon placed next to a McFlurry cup.

Despite the investor’s claim, Musk refuted the partnership and denied any knowledge of the Cyber Spoon. The investor then shared screenshots of Tesla’s Weibo account, where the product was being promoted.

This is not the first time Tesla has released products inspired by their Cybertruck. Previous items include the stainless steel Cyberwhistle, a wireless charging platform, and various themed merchandise. In China, Tesla’s shop even offers a cat litter box designed to resemble the Cybertruck.

While Musk did not provide a specific date for the Cybertruck delivery event, he confirmed that it is scheduled to take place later this year. Tesla enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting further updates on this highly anticipated product launch.

In conclusion, Elon Musk has dismissed rumors of a partnership between Tesla and McDonald’s to launch a Cyber Spoon. The investor’s claim was refuted by Musk, who stated that he knew nothing about the collaboration. Tesla continues to generate excitement with its upcoming Cybertruck delivery event, which is expected to take place later this year.

Sources:

– Benzinga (no URL provided)

– Wikimedia Commons (photo courtesy)