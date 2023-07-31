Elon Musk Denies Ukrainian Armed Forces Access to Starlink Satellite Communications Services

Entrepreneur Elon Musk has reportedly denied the Ukrainian Armed Forces access to the Starlink satellite communications services near Crimea. It is said that Musk has restricted access to Starlink multiple times during the armed conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Last year, Ukraine requested access to Starlink terminals near the Crimean peninsula, aiming to use the satellite internet service to send explosive-laden drones to Russian ships docked in the Black Sea. However, Musk rejected this request, stating that Starlink cannot be utilized for long-range drone attacks. The rejection had a significant impact on the Ukrainian Army’s battle strategy.

Starlink, in explaining their decision, emphasized that their services should not be used for offensive purposes. They maintain that such devices should be restricted from being used in this manner.

In another news, Elon Musk’s company, messaging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), has erected a large and bright “X” logo on the roof of its headquarters on Market Street in San Francisco. This display has caused unease among city officials and some residents who find the lights to be intrusive. The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection is currently investigating the structure in response to the complaints.

