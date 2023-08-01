Elon Musk Denies Ukrainian Armed Forces Starlink Access Near Crimea

Entrepreneur Elon Musk has reportedly denied the Ukrainian Armed Forces access to Starlink satellite communications services near Crimea. This restriction has been imposed multiple times during the armed conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

Last year, Musk rejected Ukraine’s request for access to Starlink terminals near the Crimean Peninsula. The Ukrainian military had intended to use the satellite internet service to launch explosive-filled drones towards Russian ships docked in the Black Sea. However, Musk made it clear that Starlink cannot be utilized for long-range drone attacks. This decision significantly impacted the Ukrainian Army’s battle strategy.

According to the company, Starlink devices are not meant to be used offensively. Despite the rejection, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have adapted their tactics and continue their operations.

In a separate matter, Elon Musk’s company, X (formerly known as Twitter), faced criticism for displaying a giant “X” logo on the roof of its headquarters in San Francisco. The bright lights emitted by the logo were regarded as intrusive by neighboring residents. In response, the San Francisco Department of Building Inspection has initiated an investigation into the structure.