Elon Musk: From Quake Player to Gaming Enthusiast

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur and technological visionary, has recently made headlines for his claim to have been one of the best Quake players in the world. While some may dismiss this as mere exaggeration, there is evidence to support Musk’s gaming prowess during the 1990s.

Musk’s declaration came during an interview with podcaster Lex Fridman, where he discussed his love for gaming, particularly his obsession with Diablo 4. According to Musk, playing video games serves as a form of relaxation, allowing him to quiet the chaos in his mind.

Although he admits that his reflexes may not be what they used to be, Musk fondly reminisces about his days as a Quake player. He even claimed to have won money in one of the early paid esports tournaments in the United States, where his team secured second place.

While some skeptics may doubt Musk’s skills, there are credible sources who remember him from those days. Dennis Fong, also known as “Thresh,” a renowned esports pioneer and the best Quake player of the ’90s, confirmed that Musk frequently played on the same Quake server. Fong described Musk as an “OG” gamer, acknowledging that while he may not have been the best, he was still legitimate.

Unfortunately, due to the lack of comprehensive records from that era, it’s challenging to provide concrete evidence of Musk’s Quake achievements. However, it is clear that he spent countless hours immersed in the game and played alongside notable players.

While Musk’s gaming skills may have faded over time, his passion for video games remains. He has expressed his current obsession with Diablo 4, particularly the challenge of defeating Lilith as a druid character. Musk even provides some gaming advice, suggesting that the sorcerer class with lightning balls is currently the most powerful.

So, whether or not Elon Musk was truly one of the best Quake players in the world, there is no denying his longstanding love for gaming. As an influential figure in the tech industry, Musk’s insights into the gaming world offer a unique perspective on the intersection of technology and entertainment.

