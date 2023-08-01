Elon Musk Changes Name to WTF

Elon Musk, the tech entrepreneur and CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has recently made headlines once again by changing his name to WTF. Known for his eccentric personality and unconventional business ventures, Musk explained to reporters that he felt the name WTF suited him better than his previous name, Elon Musk.

This latest name change comes just a week after Musk changed the name of his Twitter account to X. Musk has always been one to grab attention and make unusual choices, and this name change is no exception. While the reasons behind the change were not explicitly stated, Musk expressed that he believed his previous name was only “OK” and that WTF better reflects his persona.

As one of the most influential figures in the tech industry, Musk has a history of making controversial statements and engaging in unconventional behavior. This recent name change only adds to his reputation for pushing boundaries and challenging societal norms.

It remains to be seen how this name change will impact Musk’s professional and personal life. However, given his immense success and wealth, it is unlikely to have a significant effect on his standing in the business world.

Overall, Elon Musk’s decision to change his name to WTF is yet another example of his eccentricity and his willingness to defy conventional expectations.