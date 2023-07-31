Elon Musk Bans Use of Starlink for Military Purposes in Crimea

Elon Musk, the owner of US company SpaceX and technology billionaire, has made a surprising decision regarding the use of the Starlink satellite communication system for the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU). Musk has imposed a ban on the use of Starlink for military purposes on the Crimean Peninsula.

The ban applies to the use of the satellite communication system of the Ukrainian Military both in the Crimea region and in the surrounding areas, although the exact scope of this region has not been disclosed. The Starlink terminal equipment will not be usable in the Crimean Peninsula and the neighboring regions.

The main reason behind Musk’s decision is related to the AFU’s intention to use unmanned attack vehicles. Kyiv has been accused of planning to attack infrastructure on the Crimean Peninsula and Russian warships at the Sevastopol naval base, as well as certain areas of the Black Sea. There were previous reports that SpaceX’s Starlink system was being used for this purpose.

Last year, Musk announced that he would cease providing free services to Ukraine when using Starlink. He later proposed that the Pentagon pay for the operation of the satellite communication system but later reversed his decision. It remains to be seen if a similar situation will arise with Musk’s new decision.

The Starlink satellite communication system, developed by SpaceX, is known for its global broadband coverage and aims to provide internet access to areas with limited or no connectivity.