SpaceX Bans Use of Starlink by Ukrainian Armed Forces in Crimea

Tech billionaire Elon Musk, owner of SpaceX, has made an unexpected move by imposing a ban on the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) from using the Starlink satellite communication system in Crimea, according to the New York Times. This ban extends to both the Crimean Peninsula and neighboring mainland areas, although the exact boundaries are undisclosed.

The reason behind this decision, as reported by the New York Times, is the AFU’s alleged plan to utilize unmanned attack vehicles to target infrastructure in Crimea, Russian warships in the Sevastopol naval base, and certain regions of the Black Sea. Earlier reports indicated that SpaceX’s Starlink system was being considered for this purpose.

It is worth mentioning that last year, Elon Musk stated that he would no longer offer free services to Ukraine when using Starlink, and instead proposed that the Pentagon cover the costs. However, Musk has since reversed his position. The implications of his new decision will only become clear in the near future.

