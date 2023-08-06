Elon Musk Announces Cage Fight with Mark Zuckerberg to be Livestreamed

Tech titan Elon Musk recently took to social media to announce that his long-standing challenge for a cage fight with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg would be livestreamed on social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter). The friendly banter between these two technology moguls has been ongoing since June, with both playfully challenging each other to a mixed martial arts clash in Las Vegas.

Musk revealed that the highly-anticipated fight between him and Zuckerberg would be broadcasted live on the X platform, with the aim of donating all proceeds to charity for veterans. However, specific details about the date and location of the event were not provided.

When asked about the purpose of the fight, Musk responded by stating that it was a “civilized form of war” and argued that men enjoy such confrontations. Meta, formerly known as Facebook, has not yet responded to Musk’s announcement.

The rivalry between Musk and Zuckerberg began when Musk expressed his willingness to participate in a cage match with Zuckerberg, who is a trained jiujitsu practitioner. Zuckerberg promptly responded by challenging Musk to provide a location for the showdown. Musk suggested Las Vegas as the venue, citing the city’s popular events center for mixed martial arts.

In addition, Musk revealed his intentions to commence training in preparation for the cage fight, should it become a reality.