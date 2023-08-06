Elon Musk Teases Potential Mark Zuckerberg Face-off on X

Elon Musk recently took to his social media site X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce a potential in-person fight between him and Mark Zuckerberg that would be live-streamed on the platform. The idea of a “cage match” face-off between the two tech billionaires gained attention when Musk responded to a tweet about Meta, Facebook’s parent company, preparing to release a new Twitter rival called Threads. Musk jokingly mentioned his willingness to fight Zuckerberg, and the banter began.

While the actual fight happening in Las Vegas is still uncertain, as Musk has a reputation for tweeting about actions without following through, the agreement has generated interest. Zuckerberg’s background in mixed martial arts adds an intriguing element to the potential match, as he had previously posted about completing his first jiu-jitsu tournament earlier this year.

Musk also stated that all proceeds from the fight would go to charity for veterans, highlighting his intention to turn X into a “digital town square” by incorporating live-streamed events. However, Musk’s past attempt at a live event on X faced technical glitches and delays when he hosted Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for a Twitter Spaces kickoff event.

While representatives from X, Meta, and the potential venue for the fight have not commented on the match, Musk’s announcement has sparked curiosity among their followers. The possibility of witnessing a face-off between Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg in a live-streamed event has captivated the attention of many.