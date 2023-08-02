Elon Musk Restricts Ukrainian Army’s Access to Starlink Satellite Network

Reports suggest that American billionaire Elon Musk has allegedly limited Ukrainian forces’ access to the Starlink satellite network, impacting Kiev’s battlefield strategy. Musk, the world’s wealthiest individual, reportedly declined the Ukrainian army’s request to activate Starlink in the vicinity of Crimea, an area under Russian control.

Since February of last year, Musk has been providing Ukrainians with access to Starlink, shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated the invasion. The SpaceX Starlink constellation is the largest satellite network encircling the Earth, with over 4,000 satellites in low Earth orbit.

Musk’s decision to independently control the use of this internet technology, crucial for Ukrainian communications during the war, has raised concerns among Ukrainian officials. Earlier this year, in February, SpaceX announced that it had taken measures to prevent the Ukrainian army from utilizing the Starlink satellite internet service for drone operations in the region.

In response to their overreliance on a single technology provider, Ukrainian authorities have engaged in discussions with other satellite internet service providers. However, they have conceded that none of the alternatives are competitive with Starlink.

The utilization of Starlink technology has significantly improved the efficiency of Ukrainian artillery teams, commanders, and pilots. It has allowed them to simultaneously view drone footage while communicating online, thereby reducing the time taken from target identification to engagement.

Acknowledging the critical role Starlink plays in their communications infrastructure, Ukrainian Minister of Digital Communications, Mihailo Fedorov, has stated that the technology has saved thousands of lives.