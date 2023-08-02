Elon Musk Accused of Hindering Ukrainian Drone Strike on Russian Ship

Elon Musk has come under fire for reportedly obstructing a planned Ukrainian drone strike on a Russian navy ship near Crimea. The Ukrainian military had intended to use a drone to launch an explosive attack on a Black Sea base in occupied Crimea. However, Musk refused to grant access to his Starlink satellite network that he had previously offered to Kyiv. As a result, the military was forced to abandon the mission.

Following the failed strike, Ukraine army chief Valery Zaluzhnyi voiced concerns over Musk’s ability to dictate the military’s capabilities and alleged that he had foiled multiple planned attacks. However, Musk has maintained that his technology is designed solely for peaceful purposes, denying any involvement in military actions.

In February, Gwynne Shotwell, President of SpaceX (Musk’s company), publicly announced that they were imposing limitations on Ukraine’s use of Starlink for military intentions. Although initially offered to support Ukraine’s wartime communications, it was clarified that the service should only be utilized for regular communications and humanitarian efforts.

The terms of service for Starlink explicitly state that it is not intended for offensive or defensive weaponry applications. However, Ukraine’s military had been utilizing the technology to operate drones carrying anti-tank grenades and to target Russian warships and infrastructure under Moscow’s control.

This latest development further escalates the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, with technology playing a significant role in the military strategies of both sides.