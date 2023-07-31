Elon Musk: The Fluctuating Net Worth of the World’s Richest Person

Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, has an estimated net worth of approximately $239 billion. However, his wealth is not stable and has experienced significant fluctuations over time.

Musk’s journey to immense wealth began with his entrepreneurial ventures in the tech industry. In 1999, he co-founded Zip2, a website that provided city travel guides. The company was eventually sold to Compaq for over $300 million, earning Musk around $22 million. He then went on to co-found X.com, an online bank that merged with Confinity to become PayPal. Musk’s share in PayPal was valued at approximately $165 million when eBay acquired the company for $1.5 billion in 2002.

In the same year, Musk co-founded SpaceX, a space-exploration company, and became an investor and chairman of Tesla, an electric vehicle company. During the financial crisis in 2008, Musk saved Tesla from bankruptcy by investing $40 million and providing a $40 million loan. He was later appointed as CEO of the company.

Despite initial struggles, Tesla went public in 2010, marking the beginning of Musk’s steady climb in net worth. In 2012, Forbes estimated his wealth to be around $2 billion, placing him on the Billionaires List. Musk expanded his ventures by establishing the Boring Company in 2016 and founding Neuralink in 2017.

Musk experienced a rapid increase in net worth at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as Tesla shares soared. Within a year, his estimated wealth rose more than five-fold to approximately $170 billion. His fortune reached its peak at around $340 billion in November 2021.

The majority of Musk’s wealth is tied to Tesla shares, which account for nearly half of his net worth. He also owns a significant portion of SpaceX shares, making up over 20% of his wealth. Additionally, Musk holds shares in Twitter, The Boring Company, and has other miscellaneous liabilities.

Currently, Musk holds the title of the world’s richest person. However, his wealth position often fluctuates, with other billionaires like Bernard Arnault, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, and Larry Ellison trailing closely behind in Bloomberg’s estimates. Arnault’s fortune is approximately $38 billion smaller than Musk’s, estimating his net worth to be around $201 billion.