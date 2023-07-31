Elmos Semiconductor AG: Specialized Solutions for the Semiconductor Industry

Elmos Semiconductor AG is a German company that operates in the semiconductors sector. The company specializes in the development, manufacturing, and sale of integrated, application-specific microelectronic circuits.

Elmos Semiconductor AG operates through two segments. The Semiconductor segment focuses on automotive customers, while the Micromechanics segment caters to the industrial, consumer goods, medical, and automotive industries.

The company’s product portfolio includes a range of components and sensors. Interface components facilitate communication between different electronic systems. Voltage supply components are switching regulators that enable efficient adjustment of voltage levels. Optical sensors allow for touchless interaction with displays and mobile phones. Elmos Semiconductor AG also produces motor drive systems and micromechanical sensors, which are used for various applications, such as reading electric resistance sensors and recording physical quantities.

In addition to these offerings, Elmos Semiconductor AG manufactures application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs) and semiconductor chips in mixed-signal technologies. These products have found significant applications in the automotive industry.

